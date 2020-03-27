ELWOOD — An English teacher is accused of having sex multiple times with one of her students during the school’s fall break, sending him about 150 messages through a social media application and offering to take him to professional basketball games.
Erin L. Orban, 24, is charged with Level 5 felony child seduction and Level 6 felony official misconduct in Madison Circuit Court 4.
Elwood schools Superintendent Joe Brown said the school was made aware of the allegations on Feb. 17 and Orban was placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the school and police.
“As a result of our internal investigation, the ... school board moved to end employment with this employee effective February 27, 2020,” Brown said in an email on March 10.
Orban’s name was not released to the public at that time.
Elwood police conducted multiple interviews with students and faculty regarding Orban’s reported relationship with a 17-year-old student in her class, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Ben Gosnell.
A student said she confronted Orban about a video of Orban having sex with her 17-year-old classmate that was supposedly circulating around the school, according to the affidavit. The student told police that the 17-year-old was always “real flirty” with Orban and would say inappropriate things to the teacher in the classroom.
The student said Orban would “only smile at him and casually tell him to stop,” Gosnell wrote.
Other students also provided statements to police about Orban and the 17-year-old student being together outside of the classroom.
Gosnell interviewed the 17-year-old student who said he had “sexual relations” with Orban on four different occasions during his fall break. He said he had sex with her three times at her home in Lapel and once in a hotel in Fishers near Top Golf.
The student said Orban would always talk in the classroom about her marriage falling apart and he and other male students would bring her candy, according to the affidavit. Orban then began talking to the 17-year-old on Snapchat and invited him to her home so they could talk.
He said the first time she invited him to her home he did not go and told her “it would be weird,” according to the affidavit. The following day, however, Orban was at a home of a common acquaintance and when he left, the 17-year-old said Orban “continuously” sent him 150 message through Snapchat.
“(Victim) continued to state that Erin would always ask him to go do things with her like attending Pacer games but never did,” Gosnell wrote.
The 17-year-old said after fall break the sexual relationship stopped and they only kissed once shortly after fall break was over, according to the affidavit. He said it was a weird feeling to go back to her class after their relationship stopped.
He denied that there was a video of the two of them having sex and the only video taken was one of her kissing him on the cheek, Gosnell wrote. The student said Orban had also taken his phone while in the classroom to take a picture of the two of them together.
Gosnell said he was unable to interview Orban, but he was contacted by a man who identified himself as an attorney with the teacher’s union who said she had returned to Ohio. The attorney said Orban was not coming back to speak with authorities and when a warrant was issued he would have her turn herself in, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.