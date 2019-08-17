ELWOOD — Ever wanted to be zipped into a large ball filled with air and set afloat in a 30-by-30-foot pool? Here's your chance.
A walking water ball is a new addition to the Elwood Glass Festival that runs through Sunday at Callaway Park.
Also set up in the park will be a laser tag arena. The inflatable arena contains a maze of rooms for players to navigate and is for kids and adults.
Both the water ball and laser tag will cost $5.
A trip to the festival wouldn't be complete without visiting the two art glass factories in town, The House of Glass and Carol’s Legacy Glass.
You can drive to the factories yourself, or ride a bus leaving from the park each hour. The factories will be open from noon to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Larry Vielkind and Rosalie Davis from Fort Wayne visited The House of Glass on Friday.
Davis has been collecting since the early 1990s.
"I like the tradition of it, the history of it," Davis said.
Vielkind and Davis watched Kerry Zimmerman make a flower vase.
Zimmerman owns Zimmerman Art Glass in Corydon, Ind., a business started by his grandfather in 1942.
This is his 10th year coming to the House of Glass for the festival.
"I like working in front of crowds explaining what we're doing," Zimmerman said.
Vielkind, Davis and Zimmerman aren't alone. The event brings in people from across the state.
"We have been told between 5,000 and 7,000 people go to the festival," said Marcy Fry, executive director of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, a lot of those visitors will be auto enthusiasts checking out the Vintage Rollers Car Show. Over 350 cars will be on display as part of the show that starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
The festival will also have an array of craft and food vendors.
And if your thirst is a hankering for a grandiose lemon shake-up, head over to Nick's Fried Delights. There you will find a 100-ounce lemon shake-up for $20 with refills all weekend for $12.
Helicopter rides return this year, and Doug Anderson will perform on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.