ELWOOD – A local group is hoping to revitalize the former location of the Harry Bridges Little League by building a race track for radio controlled vehicles.
The Elwood Park Board unanimously approved the request of the BTTRC group to build a race track in the former park on North 14th Street.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said there was some opposition from local residents to the proposal raising concerns about noise and parking.
The site is the location of the Elwood Animal Shelter, but the track will be 100 yards away from the facility.
“There will be zero cost to the city,” Jones said. “The group is providing all the necessary labor and purchasing the required materials.”
He said the first big event at the radio controlled race track is set for the second Saturday in August during the annual Elwood Glass Festival.
“We have people from Elwood that travel weekly to Marion and Kokomo to race,” Jones said. “It’s pretty exciting to see the group wanting to revitalize the area.”
Jones said people are always complaining that there is not enough activities for the youth in Elwood.
“This property has sat vacant and undeveloped for over 20 years and now with a group of dedicated individuals we hope to bring this property back to life with children’s laughter and memories that will last a life time,” he said.
Christy Clark, representing the BTTRC Club, said members include several members of the Elwood Fire Department.
She said no gas powered cars will be allowed to compete at the track, and the track will not be used after sundown.
