Elwood man accused of attack after 'messy house' argument

ELWOOD — An argument about a messy house is what allegedly caused a confrontation between a man and the couple he was living with that ended with the man's arrest.
Buren Scott Sidwell, 36, of Elwood, is charged with Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony strangulation, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North 13th Street around 11 a.m. Friday for a "trouble with" call where a man had a knife, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Jamie Crawford of the Elwood Police Department.
When they arrived, officers spoke with Brandi Sherrill and her husband, Michael Sherrill. Brandi Sherrill told police that when she woke up she noticed the house was a mess and started cleaning, according to the affidavit.
She said she was upset because her husband and Sidwell, who lives with the couple, were supposed to help clean and they were still in bed. Sidwell eventually woke up and Brandi Sherrill said she was yelling at him for not helping her clean when he "flipped out," the affidavit states.
Brandi Sherrill said Sidwell went outside yelling and cussing and, when she followed him, Sidwell allegedly grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the ground and started choking her, Crawford said in the affidavit.
Brandi Sherrill told police that when Sidwell let go of her, she woke her husband because Sidwell was "freaking out" and breaking things.
Sidwell went into the kitchen and grabbed several knives when Michael Sherrill went outside to call police, according to the affidavit. Brandi Sherrill said Sidwell then went outside and attempted to puncture and slash the tires. She said he also threatened to harm himself and, when the couple tried to calm him down, Sidwell punched her husband in the back of the neck and threw knives at him.
Michael Sherrill told police none of the knives hit him, but he was "in fear when they were being thrown," the affidavit states.
Officers arrested Sidwell and he tried to pull away from them, telling them to "just shoot me, shoot me — I want to die," according to the affidavit. He was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for the statements he made about harming himself and abrasions on his knee.
Sidwell told police at the hospital he has lived with the couple for about two years. He said when he woke up, Brandi Sherrill was yelling at him about the house being messy and he "flipped out," according to the affidavit. He allegedly admitted to slamming Brandi to the ground and choking her.
He told police that the knife kept bending when he tried to stab the car tires. He said he punched Michael Sherrill in the back of the neck and, while he was chasing him, he was throwing knives, according the affidavit states.
