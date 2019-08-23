ELWOOD — The confession of a teenager to his girlfriend has led to the arrest of an Elwood man accused of multiple sex crimes.
Leonard Eugene Beeman, 39, is charged with Class C felony child molesting; Class D felony dissemination of matter harmful to minors; Level 3 felony rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force; Level 4 felony child molesting fondling or touching with child under 14; Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor but committed by person at least 21 years old; Level 5 felony incest; Level 6 felony criminal confinement; Level 6 felony dissemination of matter harmful to minors; and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Elwood police believe Beeman engaged in deviate sexual conduct with his victims since at least 2012, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Ben Gosnell with the Elwood Police Department.
Officers took a report from a woman who said her daughter told her about the incidents on Aug. 9. The woman said her daughter’s boyfriend told her daughter that Beeman had sex with him, according to the affidavit. She said her daughter confronted Beeman telling him she knew what he had done.
During an interview with police, the girlfriend said her boyfriend told her that Beeman had been raping him since he was a child and just did it a couple of weeks ago, according to the affidavit.
She told police she was talking to her boyfriend on the phone about what Beeman was accused of doing when Beeman picked up on the line and said, “I know I did this, but can you at least give me the weekend with my kids?”
The Department of Child Services was contacted and officers went to Beeman’s home where they were told that Beeman was on his way to Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. Beeman told family members he was checking himself into the hospital due to suicidal thoughts, according to the affidavit.
A forensic interview was conducted with the victim, who told authorities that Beeman began having sex with him when he was nine or 10. He said Beeman covered his face with a blanket and gave him pornographic material to watch during the incidents so the teenager would not see or hear anything.
The teen told police Beeman engaged in some form of sex with him multiple times on a weekly basis. He said he told his girlfriend about what Beeman had done because he couldn’t “keep it a secret anymore,” according to the affidavit.
After telling his girlfriend, the teenager told Beeman, he said, who then started crying and said he was sorry, according to the affidavit. Beeman said he wanted to tell the teen’s mother what he had done and then he planned to turn himself in to the police.
Police interviewed the teenager’s mother who told them that Beeman confessed “what had been going on” and could not stop crying when he told her. She said he told her he was sorry and it had been happening for awhile, according to the affidavit.
The teen’s mother said Beeman told her, “I don’t know what started it and I don’t know why I even did it,” according to the affidavit.
She told police that Beeman then admitted to “messing with” another child.
Three days later, the teen’s mother returned to the Elwood Police Department to tell officers that she realized things that didn’t make sense at the time now make sense with the teenager’s confession to his girlfriend.
The mother told police she found Beeman in the victim’s bedroom naked and wrapped in a blanket and when she asked if he had underwear on he would say “it’s none of your business and to get out.” She said Beeman would also answer his door in nothing but a blanket when she would pick up her son, according to the affidavit.
The teen’s mother said Beeman also forced himself on her and raped her, but she never reported the incident.
Elwood police took Beeman into custody when he was released from the hospital, according to the affidavit. Gosnell said he took Beeman back to the police department for a formal audio and video statement and during the drive, Beeman started to cry and said he messed up.
Once read his Miranda Rights, Beeman requested an attorney and was taken to the Madison County Jail.
