ANDERSON — An Elwood man is being held at the Madison County jail on a $50,000 bond on charges of rape, sexual battery and confinement.
Elwood police arrested Roger Lynn Edens III, 19, on Monday in connection with an incident that took place on May 8 in Elwood.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Elwood detective Ben Gosnell, the girl was house sitting for a couple that was on vacation in Florida.
She said Edens came to the house and attempted to kiss her in the kitchen and she turned away.
The girl said they went into the living room and Edens pushed her onto a couch and, not knowing what to do, she started pacing back and forth.
She admitted to making a mistake by going to an upstairs bedroom where Edens followed her and again attempted to kiss her, started to fondle her and eventually had sexual intercourse while she stated several times “No.”
When interviewed by Gosnell, Edens admitted to attempting to kiss the girl in the kitchen, but denied ever going into the living room.
He did admit to having sexual relations with the girl and claimed she never gave any indication she didn’t want to have sex.
During the interview, Edens asked Gosnell if the girl was emotionally “OK”.
He could also not remember everything that took place, according to the court document.