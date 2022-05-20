ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been arrested on several felony charges stemming from a physical attack on his pregnant wife.
Jonathan Prudhomme, 24, was arrested by Elwood police Wednesday on charges of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery and strangulation.
Madison County Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set bond at $10,000 Thursday and told Prudhomme that pretrial release was not an option because of the charges. He's being held in the Madison County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Elwood police were dispatched to the McDonald's, where a woman reported being in fear of Prudhomme and that she was battered and strangled Tuesday.
She told police the incident started when she started a Facebook account. Prudhomme started yelling and eventually punched her with a closed fist several times.
Prudhomme then reportedly grabbed the woman from behind with his arm around her neck, squeezing her until she couldn’t breathe and she almost lost consciousness.
The woman told police that Prudhomme threw her on a bed and started pressing on her stomach with his forearm.
Elwood police were called to an earlier incident May 9, where the woman said Prudhomme had punched her in the stomach because he didn’t want the baby.
According to a court document, while being questioned by police, Prudhomme started crying and confirmed the disagreement was over the Facebook account.
He told officers he has an anger problem and wanted to get help.
Prudhomme said he had put his hands on the woman in the past and would have again on May 9 but didn’t because police arrived.