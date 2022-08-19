ANDERSON — An Elwood man has been arrested on three felony counts of child molesting.
Derrick Levi Finch, 37, was arrested by Elwood police Wednesday and was detained Friday at the Madison County jail on a $35,000 bond.
During a Kids Talk interview this year, a girl, then 11 years old, said she had been inappropriately touched during a four-month period of time in 2018.
Kids Talk "provides a child-friendly location where children can report sexual or physical abuse, neglect or their memory of a violent incident in a safe and comforting environment," according to the local organization's website.
The girl said Finch would touch her while the two were in the house owned by Finch’s mother and that oral sex was performed.
The girl also said during the Kids Talk interview that Finch would state how much he loved her and indicated he would marry her when she turned 18.
“The suspect would constantly reassure her that she was fine, and everyone wouldn’t second guess what was happening or do anything about it because no one would believe her,” Detective Ben Gosnell wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
At some point, the girl through her own research realized that what was taking place was inappropriate, the court document states.
“The victim now feels when she looks back, she feels that she let this happen and feels that it was her fault,” Gosnell wrote, “but then thinks that she felt she couldn’t do anything about it.”
When Finch was confronted by her, he said she was lying, according to the affidavit.
Finch’s mother, when interviewed by Gosnell, said the girl was a “horrible liar” and that she never slept in Finch’s room.
Finch declined to be interviewed by police, stating that an attorney advised him not to speak to Gosnell.