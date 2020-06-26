ELWOOD – A 65-year-old man found Thursday evening in a private pond has been identified as Terry Frye of Elwood.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the preliminary results of an autopsy performed Thursday at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital reveal he died of a massive heart attack. Final results are pending completion of a toxicology report in a few weeks.
Frye is believed to have been in the pond in the 8200 block of West County Road 1100 North for up to three days before the homeowners realized he was there and called first responders.
