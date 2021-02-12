ANDERSON — An Elwood man has pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts related to the molestation of a 3-year-old girl.
Jeremy A. Bartlow, 31, entered guilty pleas in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on Friday for the following charges: two counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony; two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony; two counts of child exploitation, a Level 4 felony; incest, a Level 4 felony; two counts of possession of child pornography; and one count of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Judge Mark Dudley took the plea agreement under advisement and set sentencing for April 9.
Under terms of the plea agreement, Bartlow’s sentence will be left to the discretion of the court but capped at 35 years in prison, Dudley said.
According to Deputy Prosecutor Peter Beyel, offenses involving the child occurred from Aug. 1, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020.
When Bartlow was interviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, he admitted to having sex with the girl in videos.
Bartlow was arrested in August 2020 by the Elwood Police Department following an FBI investigation of the social media website Kik.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Elwood Police Department was contacted by an agent of the FBI to further investigate the alleged incident, which took place at the home where Bartlow lives with his wife and three children. The FBI agent reported his agency had an officer monitoring the Kik chat website, where child pornography allegedly is shared on a regular basis.
From Kik, the agent was able to trace a user name back to Bartlow, who had shared photos of a young child performing a sex act, the affidavit said.
“While speaking with Jeremy, he admitted the username that he used while on the website was in fact him and it was the same username recovered by the (undercover agent),” the affidavit said.
Bartlow admitted the sex act in the video showed him and the 3-year-old girl and that he distributed it to other users through a website from a USB hard drive he kept hidden in his home, the affidavit said. He also admitted the touching and molesting of the child had been going on for about a year, the affidavit said, but he could not give an exact number for how many times it occurred.
