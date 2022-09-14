ELWOOD — Mayor Todd Jones hasn’t given up on his attempts to persuade the Elwood Common Council to put in place two-hour parking restrictions in the Uptown business district.
A proposed ordinance introduced two months ago was rejected in its first reading after councilwoman Linda Moore said she couldn’t support something that likely wasn’t enforced. After Jones urged the council to revisit the issue in August, it was tabled.
Though the discussion was vigorous Monday, no motion was introduced to revive the ordinance.
Jones insisted similar measures in other parts of town have been effective at keeping people from parking their vehicles indefinitely.
“It’s been working on Anderson Street. I don’t know why South A Street would be any different,” he said. “We don’t have the congestion we used to have. Even if it deters two cars from being up there, it’s worth it.”
Jones said he was fighting for the ordinance on behalf of business owners.
“I think this is a good show of faith for the businesses in the Uptown district,” he said. “This is entirely your call, but I want to put these points out there.”
Building commissioner Lisa Hobbs told the council she believed parking restrictions in other areas of town have been effective.
“It’s not popular. At first, you heard people bellyaching about it on Anderson Street, but now you hear nothing about it.”
Councilman Jim Watters said he believes the time limits are a good idea but wondered how things might be handled in a snow emergency. Jones said the ordinances already dictate on which side of the street cars are allow to be parked in such instances.