ANDERSON — The mother of an Elwood toddler who died earlier this year has a tentative trial date set for next April.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley on Friday set a trial date of April 12, 2021, for Anna-Maria Pablo, 22, on a charge of murder.
She and co-defendant Zachary Foor, 27, Elwood, are charged in connection with the death of Pablo’s daughter Emmarie on March 17.
Deputy Madison County Prosecutor Stephanie Edwards informed the court and Pablo’s attorney Thomas Godfrey that a motion would be filed for a possible sentence of life without parole.
Pablo’s trial date is the same as for co-defendant Foor.
The couple told authorities they took Emmarie to the Lafayette home of Pablo’s uncle the night before her death and returned to pick her up the next morning.
The uncle, however, has lived in Anchorage, Alaska, since 2006.
Foor said he did not go into the apartment where Pablo said her uncle lived when they dropped Emmarie off or when they returned to get her, according to an affidavit filed by Ben Gosnell of the Elwood Police Department.
He said Emmarie did not have any bruising before they dropped her off or after they picked her up, according to the affidavit. The only injury he noticed was that Emmarie’s eye looked “as if she was poked in the eye” or “an eyelash was in her eye.”
Foor went on to say the couple had been looking for a home closer to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis because Pablo just accepted a job there and was supposed to start March 18. He said she is a bioelectrical engineer and she was going to head up a new wing at the hospital that they just built, but he did not know what it was, according to the affidavit.
Authorities had Pablo reenact the things she said she did before bringing Emmarie to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital and noted several inconsistencies between her story and those of other people who were interviewed.
While police were searching the home, Gosnell said they collected a bloody diaper, “multiple dry and wet clothing with blood stains on them including baby clothes.” A onesie that Pablo said Emmarie was wearing was under a vanity sink cabinet soaking wet with blood stains.
Authorities also discovered two syringes, a metal spoon, digital scales and a pill cutter in the bathroom that all tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
In the bedroom, they found blood stains on a child’s clothing, on pillow cases, blue rags near the bed and a sweatshirt Foor said he was wearing.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the autopsy showed Emmarie had signs of both suffocation and strangulation.
Gosnell said he spoke by telephone with the uncle who Pablo and Foor said watched Emmarie overnight the day before her death. The man said he has not been to Lafayette since 2016 when he attended a wedding, according to the affidavit.
