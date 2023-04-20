ELWOOD — The Elwood Redevelopment Commission has hired a construction manager for the construction of a new swimming pool.
Mary Beth Dunnichay Aquatic Center was closed in 2020 because of structural problems at the facility on 19th Street.
Attorney Mike Farrer said Wednesday the Redevelopment Commission received four proposals for a developer and selected GM Development.
The Redevelopment Commission adopted a resolution authorizing the expenditure of tax increment financing revenues on the project.
Farrer said it will be a public/private partnership and there are conceptional plans for a new swimming pool and splash pad at the site.
“It’s still a concept,” he said.
Farrer said the Redevelopment Commission will issue a bond to pay for the new swimming pool and improvements.
The Redevelopment Commission approved up to a $1.4 million bond for the Town Home Square apartment project on the former Dickey’s Nursing Home property.
Farrer said the bonds will be repaid through the increased taxes paid on the property.
He said the company is purchasing the property from the Redevelopment Commission for $5,000 with the requirement that it invest $3 million on the project.
One of the original development partners, Rich Beaver, recently died in an airplane crash in Florida.
“His two sone are taking over the construction business,” Farrer said. “The project is moving forward.
“This is a valuable construction project for Elwood,” he said.
The company is investing $2.9 million in the development with work expected to start in the spring.
The property is located in the 1000 block of North 9th Street and was previously partially zoned for light industrial use.
The 16 units will all be two-story with three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a garage and contain 1,500 square feet.
The development agreement includes the following restrictions: no fencing allowed; no sheds on the property; and no boats, campers, recreational vehicles or semi-trucks can be parked on the property.