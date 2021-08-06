INDIANAPOLIS — Watching from the grandstand, members of the Elwood High School band cheered as an audience at Indiana State Fair Band Day after their performance was called off due to COVID.
When Elwood’s administration allowed band director Paula Simmons the opportunity to bring 20 of her remaining students to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, they took it with gratitude.
“We’re going to make lemonade out of sour, sour lemons,” she told her students.
The band lost 10 members out of 31 to quarantining measures only days before the show.
“Talking to the kids here, I think if we would have stayed at home, it would have been much more painful for them,” Simmons said.
Band membersused their day at the fairgrounds to learn from other marching bands and congratulate surrounding schools. Band programs from Winchester Community High School and Muncie Central High School were some of the few who sent their condolences to Simmons and her students.
“These kids, they go out of their way and compete against one another, but there’s something about the power of music that brings our schools together,” Simmons said while holding back tears. “You just band together on these things.”
Senior Lexi Edwards joined the Elwood band program as an eighth grader. The clarinet player said she cried when she received the news about sitting out of Band Day for a second consecutive year.
“Even if we would have tried to march, I don’t think it would have felt the same without having the entire band here,” she said. “I love marching at the state fair — it’s something that I look forward to every year.”
Edwards’ mother Chrissy was one of the few parents who traveled down to spend the day with the group. She volunteered to serve lunch and support both her daughters.
She was touched by their willingness to make the most out of their situation.
“To see them out this year, it breaks my heart,” Chrissy Edwards said.
Their 2021 performance was expected to be “Quest for Freedom,” inspired by the challenging year that the nation has faced. Simmons was influenced by the ideas of freedom.
“The first thing I told my my students was that this isn’t a political platform at all,” she said. “This has to do with having to go through a lot of conquests to get to the freedoms that we have today.”
Simmons and her students collectively have their fingers crossed for a chance to perform in the Indiana State Fair Band Day next year.
“We just have to deal with it and grow from this,” Simmons said. “I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and we don’t always know what that reason is.”
Simmons said the band is looking forward to performing at Elwood’s 50th Glass Festival later this month.
