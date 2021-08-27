MAYPORT, Fla. – Senior Chief Petty Officer Andrew Wittkamper, a native of Elwood, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.
Wittkamper joined the Navy 19 years ago. Today, Wittkamper serves as an engine man aboard the USS Indianapolis based in Mayport, Florida.
“I was looking for a good career where I work with my hands and do something new and different,” said Wittkamper. “A friend of mine had joined the National Guard, but when a Navy recruiter called with a good deal, I signed up.”
Growing up in Elwood, Wittkamper attended Tipton High School and graduated in 2002. Today, Wittkamper finds the values in Elwood similar to those needed to succeed in the military.
“Hard work was instilled in me at a young age,” said Wittkamper. “It’s a sense of pride and doing something you can be proud of.”
These lessons have helped Wittkamper while serving in the Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Wittkamper is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the national defense strategy.
“The Navy gives us freedom to navigate the seas moving goods for free trade,” said Wittkamper. “We have capabilities to reach any place at any time, if needed.”
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Wittkamper is most proud of the way his team works together.
“Our crew came together for the first time in November 2020 after a shipyard period,” said Wittkamper. “We have come a long way in the past year and that makes me proud.”
As Wittkamper and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I am proud of all the things I’ve learned in the Navy,” added Wittkamper. “I’ll be equipped to go out in the world with all of the skills I have learned for whatever is in my future.”
