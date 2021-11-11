ELWOOD — An Elwood police officer escaped serious injury in a Tuesday morning crash.
Captain Anthony Irwin was responding to an accident at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Ind. 37 and West Harmony Drive with his emergency lights activated.
According to the crash report filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle pulled out of the Elsa Corp. parking lot in the same lane of travel as Irwin.
Witnesses said they saw Irwin attempt to avoid a crash and drove into the ditch. Irwin drove toward the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid the vehicle and left the highway.
Irwin’s patrol car went into a ditch and struck the street sign, became airborne at Harmony Drive and landed nose first and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on the roof.
The emergency lights were still activated on Irwin’s vehicle.
Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said Irwin suffered minor injuries.
