Captain Anthony Irwin was responding to a crash Tuesday morning near the intersection of Ind. 37 and West Harmony Drive when he swerved to miss a car that had pulled out of a parking lot into the roadway, leading to Irwin’s car going into a ditch and flipping onto the roof.

ELWOOD — An Elwood police officer escaped serious injury in a Tuesday morning crash.

Captain Anthony Irwin was responding to an accident at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Ind. 37 and West Harmony Drive with his emergency lights activated.

According to the crash report filed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle pulled out of the Elsa Corp. parking lot in the same lane of travel as Irwin.

Witnesses said they saw Irwin attempt to avoid a crash and drove into the ditch. Irwin drove toward the right shoulder in an attempt to avoid the vehicle and left the highway.

Irwin’s patrol car went into a ditch and struck the street sign, became airborne at Harmony Drive and landed nose first and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on the roof.

The emergency lights were still activated on Irwin’s vehicle.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine said Irwin suffered minor injuries.

