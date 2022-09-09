ELWOOD — City officials are conducting a feasibility study and courting hospitality providers in the hopes of bringing overnight accommodations back to Elwood.
Mayor Todd Jones said he’s not ready to release names, but he already has at least two parties interested in bringing a hotel or motel to the area. The operators of at least one visited the city about a month ago.
“We introduced them to our demand drivers,” Jones said. “It looks very promising to get a hotel in here in the near future.”
Though there have from time to time been options such as bed and breakfasts or Air BnBs, almost all overnight accommodations, such as the Hampton Inn, Baymont by Wyndham and Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, are located in the southern part of the county off I-69
The last motel in Elwood, Wolf’s Motor Court on Indiana 37, closed more than a decade ago, taking with it the last 15 rooms available to visitors in the area.
“We already knew there was a need, whether you were coming for weddings or graduations or other events,” Jones said.
Clayton Whitson, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, and Mark Thacker, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, each said not having accommodations in the northwest reaches of the county doesn’t stop the overnight stays. It just sends money out of the county, most likely to Noblesville in Hamilton County or Marion in Grant County.
“That is not good for our county,” Whitson said. “Every night by someone in Madison County goes into the innkeepers’ tax that helps us better promote Madison County.”
That helps other businesses, such as restaurants, retailers and recreation providers, too, he said.
“I think it will be a big business boost to their venues and others in northern Madison County.”
Elwood officials also continue to work to attract business as well as leisure visitors with plans for the Uptown business district and an athletic complex.
“That makes projects like an athletic complex even more viable when you have that overnight housing component,” Whitson said. “There’s just a whole gamut of reasons year round that a hotel would be a really viable option in northern Madison County.”
Between businesses, such as Elsa and Red Gold, events, and visitors and former residents returning to visit loved ones, attend events or visit friends or family in the hospital, Elwood already has enough activity to support overnight accommodations, Thacker said. Right now, many people come up for day trips and go home or overnight elsewhere, he said.
“Elwood has a lot of irons in the fire that can see a larger hotel or multiple hotels in the future,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to drive 10 minutes than it is 30 or 40 minutes to Anderson.”
Having a hotel or motel in Elwood also would help other northern Madison County Communities, such as Alexandria, Frankton or Summitville, Thacker said.
Alexandria’s Economic Director Alan Moore agreed.
“There’s a deficiency in this part of the county,” he said. “Realistically, people tend stay in the south part of the county at Anderson or Hamilton County, so having an option up north would help.”
Though a hotel or motel might be in Alexandria’s future as it grows economically, right now, it makes sense to support overnight accommodations in Elwood, Moore said.
“They’re close, and there’s more industry there.”