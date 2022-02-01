ELWOOD — It’s looking increasingly like Elwood residents won’t be swimming this summer at the Mary Beth Dunnichay Aquatic Center as city officials figure out what repairs it needs and whether that would be more economical than building a new facility.
A five-member pool committee was assembled in November to complete an initial fact-finding phase to determine exactly what needs to be done. The project now is being turned over to the Elwood Redevelopment Commission which will investigate the feasibility, including the costs, of fulfilling the recommendations of the now-disbanded pool committee.
Marcy Fry, who chaired the pool committee, said she initially thought the pool could be repaired and reopened by at least mid-summer. But with the next phase happening more slowly than anticipated, she’s not so sure.
“Obviously, the pool is older,” she said. “There were some mechanical things that were not working. There were some pipes that were not working and a mechanical room that was not working.”
Fry said she doesn’t know how old the pool is but that it’s undergone several repairs and renovations over the years.
The pool was closed down two years ago as some of these issues came to light. In the past, the pool was closed down during the administration of former Elwood Mayor Merrill Taylor and reopened in 2012 under former Mayor Ron Arnold’s administration.
Taylor, who served on the pool committee and is a member of the redevelopment commission, could not be reached for comment.
The city has contracted with RenoSys to further examine the issues and work with Whitaker Engineering on developing a plan to be presented as early as March to the redevelopment commission. Until that happens, Fry said, there is no estimate on the cost of repairs or replacement.
The pool is an important part of Elwood’s summertime recreational offerings, Fry said. Past changes to the pool have included the elimination of the diving area and the addition of the splash pad.
However, she said, having the pool properly repaired is more important than opening on time for the health and safety of the swimmers.
“If we fix it, we need to fix it correctly. We don’t need to put a Band-Aid on it. I think that’s been part of the problem in the past.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones noted the pool is used not only by residents of Elwood but by others living in the northern reaches of Madison County.
“Quality of life is very important in attracting and retaining residents, and the pool is important to increase the quality of life for families living in Elwood and potential new residents,” he said. “We are always thinking and looking for ways to increase the quality of life of our residents.”
Having the pool also is important as the city develops its new comprehensive plan, Jones said.
“In order to attract residents and businesses, we are competing with other cities including those in Hamilton County. The pool and similar leisure activities are an important tool in showing residents we have a lot of options for families right here in Elwood.”
Residents in the northern part of the county also have the pool at Beulah Park in Alexandria available to them.
