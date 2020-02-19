ELWOOD — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has awarded the city of Elwood a Community Crossings grant of $9,992 for solid waste reduction and recycling.
Mayor Todd Jones said with a 50% match from the city’s general fund, funds available to increase and enhance the city’s curbside recycling program increases by nearly $20,000.
“Opportunities like this from IDEM give municipalities like Elwood, the opportunity to deliver exceptional city services without passing the cost on to the taxpayers,” he said. “The City of Elwood is very excited to be chosen as one of the recipients to receive the Community Recycling grant as we continue to find ways to go green and leave a lighter footprint improving the future for our youth.”
The city currently maintains a recycling dropoff schedule four days a week, Jones said. The city goes to businesses daily and offers residential curbside recycling on Fridays.
The additional funds also has the potential to help with the city’s television recycling efforts, which have been put on hold after a recycler in Muncie decided to charge a per-unit price. However, the city is working on another solution.
