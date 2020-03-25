ELWOOD — Felony charges have been filed against an employee of Elwood Community School Corp. for his alleged interactions with a student.
Ryne P. Gross, 21, is charged with Level 5 felony child seduction.
Gross was employed by the school as either an aide or substitute teacher since Sept. 1, 2019. He told authorities he was the seventh grade boys basketball coach, the junior varsity boys head basketball coach, assistant coach to the varsity boys basketball team and also worked at the school corporation’s sponsored day care after-school program.
Elwood Police Department Detective Ben Gosnell was contacted by Officer Jamie Crawford, the school’s resource officer, on Jan. 7, according to Gosnell’s affidavit of probable cause.
A student and her father reported Gross. The girl told Gosnell that Gross had been nice to her, but she never thought anything about it because “he was a coach.”
The girl said she got a message from Gross on Dec. 30, 2019, saying he had a crush on her and used a slang term for having sex, according to the affidavit.
The student said she was concerned because she never gave Gross her personal phone number and he contacted her on a social media application that she uses.
According to the affidavit, Gross asked her that after the season was over and she was closer to 18, if she wanted to hang out. He said he understood the “age thing” was a little weird.
The girl messaged Gross back saying their age difference and “the fact he was a coach” was awkward, according to the affidavit.
Gosnell interviewed the coach on Jan. 7 and he admitted to sending the messages, according to the affidavit.
Gosnell wrote in the affidavit that Gross said he knew “what he was doing was wrong and made a poor decision.”
