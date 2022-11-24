ELWOOD — Christmas magic makes everything brighter, including the City of Elwood. On Saturday, after a pre-lighting ceremony, Mayor Todd Jones and a few helpers will be kicking off the season with Light Up the Magic.
Jones described those final moments as being "something out of a Norman Rockwell picture."
"When we flip that switch to light up the downtown business district, you see the faces on the little kids, it's a heartwarming experience."
The magic's not over once the lights come on. Fire trucks, military vehicles and, of course, Santa Clause will be coming down Indiana 13. for the 11th annual Bring Back the Magic Christmas Parade.
Christy Clark, a member of Elwood's Christmas Committee, said the parade will begin at Indiana 13 and North C Street heading south. The parade will end at the Elwood Municipal Building on South B Street.
In the movies, Santa arrives in a sleigh, but in Elwood, a sleigh is exchanged for a bucket. He and Mayor Jones will be riding in the bucket of an Elwood Fire Department ladder truck.
Both events mark the beginning of the Christmas season, including trolley rides and activities sponsored by various organizations.
And Santa will pay Elwood another visit, this time from above.
Santa and Jones will return to Elwood in a bucket on Dec. 11 to say "hello." This time, they will be accompanied by Mrs. Claus.
This event came about after COVID-19 restrictions kept kids from Santa, so Elwood decided to bring him to the kids, Clark said.
It was such a success, it became a new tradition.
Elwood Express trolley rides are free this year, due to a sponsorship from ELSA Corp., she said.
A trolley can be a vehicle for memory making. Riders get to enjoy the lights and the company of others.
Local organizations such as Elwood Public Library and Ascension St. Vincent Mercy sponsor activities at the Municipal Building to keep things rocking along.
Another trolley destination will be Calloway Park, where riders can visit Santa. Precise dates are on the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau webpage.
Clark and Jones thanked the city's maintenance department for putting up the lights.
"They are what make the magic happen. They're out there in inclement weather," Jones said.
"Those guys are out there to get this done, and if it wasn't for their hard work, we would have such a magical night in Elwood on Saturday."
Those wanting more information should consult the The Magic of Christmas in Elwood Facebook page or the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau page.