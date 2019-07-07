Elwood to make presentation on new career center

ANDERSON – The group hoping to obtain wind farm economic development funds for a project in Elwood is expected to make a presentation to the Madison County Council on Tuesday.
Last year the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved setting aside $1 million of the economic development money from the Wildcat Wind Farm for the construction of a new Hinds Career Center in Elwood.
Red Gold has pledged up to $500,000 for the construction as well as land at the intersection of state roads 28 and 37 for the facility.
The group behind the effort includes Elwood Mayor Todd Jones, the Hinds Career Center, Corporation for Economic Development and Elwood Community Schools.
The county received $1.3 million when the wind farm went into operation and the County Council has approved $300,000 for the city of Alexandria for a planned industrial park.
The funding has been an issue between the council and commissioners.
The commissioners want the funds earmarked for projects in the northern part of the county. The County Council has considered using $400,000 of the funds to replace the elevators at the courthouse.
Anthony Emery, president of the Madison County Council, said a presentation on the new career center is expected Tuesday.
“They are putting together a business plan with some specifics,” he said. “There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”
Emery said one of the questions is the additional funding required to complete the $8 million project.
“We may consider providing them with a statement of intent to provide the funds in the future,” he said. “That won’t stop the county from using the funds for current expenses.”
Emery has been a supporter of using the $1 million for county costs, including the elevators.
He has also indicated the funding would be made available when the Elwood project moves forward.
Elwood is hoping to use the $1 million as matching funds to obtain grants for the new skills trade training facility.
Hinds Career Center, which opened in 1968 at 1105 N. 19th St. in Elwood, was Indiana's first career center, according to its website. It serves seven school districts in Madison, Hamilton, Tipton and Grant counties.
The original plan by school officials was to start a robotics training program in the former Huntington Bank building in downtown Elwood.
When that option was no longer available, local school, business and government leaders began work on two separate projects. One was to start the robotics program and the second to construct a new facility.
Red Gold has agreed to donate property for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot building.
“We’re laying the groundwork for future generations,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said in 2018. “This is an opportunity for more programs at the Hinds Career Center.”
Jim Pearson, director of the Hinds Career Center, said there is a short-term goal for opening the robotic training center and a long-term goal of a new facility.
Pearson said the robotics program will start in the existing facility. It will require reconfiguration of classroom space and it is hoped that companies will donate the equipment.
“We want to reserve the $1 million for the new building,” he said.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
If you go
Who: Madison County Council
What: Presentation from Elwood officials for new career center funding
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson
