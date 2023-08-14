ELWOOD — New opportunities for job training are opening in Elwood starting this week.
The Region 5 Workforce Board has reached an agreement with Turning Point Madison County to provide assistance for individuals seeking employment.
Turning Point is providing at no cost office space and meeting area with utilities and wifi to Region 5 at 1500 South B Street.
The WorkOne staff will be available on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. offering one-on-one assistance for career planning, resume development, interview preparation, job search assistance, certification training and local hiring information.
Employees will be offered assistance for recruiting workers and a connection to training resources.
“Developing our local talent for area employers is important to the economic growth of our community,” Mayor Todd Jones said. “This new center will help to accomplish that goal and provide the in-person assistance that citizens find most beneficial.”
Region 5 is a nonprofit organization through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
It serves an eight-county region.
Turning Point Madison County’s mission to get information to people, provide guidance, emergency assistance and ongoing support.
It has a 24 hour, seven day a week helpline that assists people in life-altering situations with a primary focus on addictions and mental illness.