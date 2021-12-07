ELWOOD — Elwood’s Common Council has unanimously approved creating trash fees for multifamily dwellings and commercial structures.
The new fees reflect the Nov. 1 change to automated trash collection. The council passed the amended trash collection ordinance Monday; fees will be collected with water bills.
Though city officials say the move is safer and more cost-efficient, not every resident agrees.
Bobbie Tylor, whose family owns a building with three one-bedroom apartments, said the flat assessment of $14 for the first tote and $6 for the second tote isn’t fair. She said the units each house only one tenant who generates a limited amount of trash.
“I receive one water bill, and one tote is sufficient for the three people who live in the house,” she said. “If I am going to use only one tote, I see no logic in paying for four.”
But city officials argued they tried to find a fair way to assess the cost of trash collection, and that it would be nearly impossible to determine when trash volumes increase at an individual address because of a new tenant with different habits. Councilman Jim Watters, for instance, said he lives with only his wife in a four-bedroom house, and Councilman Sam Tyner said he and his wife may take two weeks to generate a significant amount of trash but are subject to the same fees.
But Councilwoman Linda Moore sad while she believes Taylor and her tenants generate less trash than most people would be expected to, many wouldn’t be honest about the real volume they produce.
“You wouldn’t — I know you wouldn’t — but other people would cheat.”
Mayor Todd Jones established a committee that will include Taylor to examine the fees and how they are applied.
Taylor said the setup also gave owners of buildings with commercial space on the ground floor but an apartment above an unfair advantage because they would have to pay for only one tote, even though there are two entities that may generate different types of trash.
“I would think a business would generate more trash than an apartment,” she said.
Jones agreed that reducing definitions of trash-generating spaces to commercial and residential might be fairer.
“Then everyone would b on a level playing field from a business standpoint to a resident standpoint to a landlord standpoint.”
If the number of totes on the property is too many, Jones said, Taylor could have just one and have more delivered as circumstances change.
“They’re already paying for it. They can just bring them the totes that they deserve.”
Jones said the automation already is paying for itself and that the trash volume can be better monitored under the new system. Those collecting the trash also have more immediate access to information about who hasn’t paid their fees so trash isn’t picked up
“We used to have people coming from out of town and putting trash in front of vacant houses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.