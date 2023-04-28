NOBLESVILLE — An Elwood woman who is a former candidate for a seat on the Madison County Council has been arrested on eight felony charges.
The warrant was issued Tuesday in Hamilton Superior Court 5 against Megan Stoner, 25, who is accused of scamming people by listing false rental properties on Facebook.
She faces charges of corrupt business influence, four counts of fraud, and four counts of theft, according to court documents. Six of the counts are felonies. Bond was set at $25,000.
Stoner ran for the District 1 seat on the Madison County Council in the 2018 Republican Party primary, losing to Jerry Alexander. She filed to run for the Republican Party nomination for Madison County Recorder in 2022 and eventually withdrew.
Court documents say Stoner allegedly scammed four people from September 2021 to December 2021 by either listing fake rental properties on Facebook or reaching out to people who had posted on the website they were looking for property to rent.
A Fishers Police Department investigation began in September 2021 after a police report was filed against Stoner for allegedly committing renter fraud.
Stoner listed a unit in a luxury apartment complex in Fishers for rent on Facebook. One person reached out, expressing interest in the unit, and, after touring the apartment, agreed to lease the property from Stoner.
Court documents say the person had signed a lease agreement and sent Stoner $1,700 to cover a security deposit and first month’s rent.
When the person was supposed to move into the unit, Stoner used several excuses, including having COVID-19 a few times.
After a fourth move-in date was canceled, the person requested a refund. Stoner refused to give the refund, and, according to court documents, threatened to block the person if they asked for the refund again.
Fishers Police spoke with three other people who had been scammed by Stoner in similar instances.
According to court documents, two of the people told officers that Stoner had reached out to them via Facebook after they made posts seeking places to rent. Stoner replied to each person’s respective post, listing a Fishers residence as available for subleasing.
Both people were contacted by Stoner in November 2021, and, after communicating with Stoner, they both viewed the residence with Stoner at separate times.
Court documents say both people agreed to lease the property, signing a lease and establishing move-in dates in December 2021. After both people returned their leases, one sent $1,800 and the second sent Stoner $1,700, covering first month’s rent and a security deposit.
Since receiving testimony from the four people scammed by Stoner, investigators have contacted Stoner through either phone calls or visiting her home.
Investigators also spoke with the owner of Stoner’s rental property, who confirmed they knew Stoner had scammed the four people and they had been trying to evict Stoner for attempting to sublease the property, which went against guidelines listed in Stoner’s lease.