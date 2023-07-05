ANDERSON – An Elwood woman has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.
Hailey F. Haskett, 18, was arrested by Elwood police for an alleged incident that took place on May 18 involving a 14-year-old girl.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Elwood Detective Ben Gosnell the girl said she was having a “beef” with Haskett in the past over boys.
She said they met at the Elwood library and were able to “squash” the disagreement and they decided to spend the night together.
The girl said at one point during the night Haskett asked if everyone in the house was asleep and then sexually assaulted the girl.
At some point Haskett told the girl not to tell anyone what took place.
When asked why she was hanging out with a 14-year-old, Haskett said she likes to help younger people to keep them out of trouble.