PENDLETON — An announcement concerning the fate of an embattled high school counselor’s future with South Madison Community Schools Corp. is expected Thursday.
Administrators and board members met behind closed doors for more than three hours Tuesday with Kathy McCord, whose criticism of the district for withholding information from parents about student gender transition decisions has brought a debate about transgender rights and privacy concerns to the community’s doorstep.
McCord’s job status is expected to be publicly addressed at a special board meeting Thursday night.
District officials, McCord and members of her family have declined to comment on the matter.
McCord was placed on indefinite leave in January, months after sending an email to teachers informing them of a student’s gender transition decision and asking them to refrain from communicating that information to the student’s parents, noting that the family was “not supportive of this decision.”
McCord’s email, dated Aug. 16, was later published in a story posted on The Daily Signal, a news website funded by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
The story described a school gender support plan that some interpreted as asking district personnel to not communicate to parents a student’s gender transition decision whenever a student says their parents are not supportive of the transition.
The debate over gender support practices — along with McCord’s uncertain job status — has caused controversy among parents in the district, which has a total enrollment of more than 4,000 students.
Public comments at each of the board’s last four regular meetings have been devoted almost exclusively to the issue, with an overwhelming majority of speakers voicing support for McCord.
Many of the speakers have blasted the board for not clearly articulating what, if any, directives from district leaders led to the internal email being sent to the student’s teachers.
As of Tuesday evening, McCord was still listed as a counselor in the high school’s online staff directory.