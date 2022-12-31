ANDERSON — The annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign has reached nearly $14,000 as the New Year’s Day deadline draws near.
As of Thursday, this year’s donation total stood at $13,625, well short of the $30,000 campaign goal. A total of 101 donations have been received since the campaign’s Nov. 30 launch.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas and providing food and other necessities year round to local families in need.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016.
Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office during business hours. No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts weekly throughout the campaign; see Page A2 today. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holidays.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.