ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin’s annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign collected $14,400. The campaign began Nov. 30 and officially ended Jan. 1.
A total of 112 donations were received.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas and providing food and other necessities year round to local families in need.
“While we fell well short of an ambitious goal of $30,000, each and every donation, no matter how large or small, will make a difference to families — particularly kids,” Herald Bulletin Editor Scott Underwood said. “Thank you so much to everyone who contributed. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.”
The Herald Bulletin has published donors’ names and donation amounts weekly throughout the campaign; see Page A2 today for the final update.
For more information about the Empty Stocking Fund and other ways you can contribute to the Salvation Army, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.