ANDERSON – Every year before the Christmas break, Vivian Barrett Coffman hosted at her home a dinner she prepared for the 30 or so fellows of Anderson University’s Center for Public Service, where she was the director.
“Vivian loved the students — and she was an incredible cook,” her husband Bob Coffman said. “The students absolutely loved it. “Vivian had a way of making everyone feel valued. You could not ask for a better friend than Vivian.”
Vivian Coffman, who passed away in January 2021, was held in such high esteem, the Center for Public Service was named for her, and her husband, Bob Coffman and family friend John Babb have created a $100,000 endowment in her honor.
“We are very grateful for Bob Coffman and John Babb, who gave to the Vivian Barrett Coffman Center for Public Service Fund,” said Jen Hunt, the university’s vice president for advancement.
The center’s director, Michael Frank, said the money will go a long way toward helping AU students, meet their public service career goals.
“The vast majority of the money that the center raises is given back to students in the form of grants,” he said. “We open up possibilities for them to dream big.”
The 10 students invited to join the honors program, who must have a minimum 3.4 grade point average and are referred to as fellows, are selected annually through a competitive process. Fellows have included AU President John S. Pistole.
“We want fellows to be self-motivated to seek out these opportunities and then do crazy things,” Frank said.
Vivian Coffman grew up in the Church of God in a small New Jersey town just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“It was lifechanging for her, that experience of being embraced into that church family,” her husband said. “It influenced her own work at AU.”
Each year, Pastor Alfred Conner, who died in September at age 96, loaded up his car with students to visit what then was Anderson College. One year, Vivian Coffman was among those students.
“Vivian decided pretty early on this is where she wanted to be,” Bob Coffman said.
Vivian Coffman, who has worked under every director before her, first worked at the Center for Public Service shortly after it was established under a three-year Lilly Endowment grant in 1973. Following a career in social work, primarily with the Madison County Juvenile Probation Department, she returned to the center in 1998 as associate director.
It was during her first tour of duty at the center where he also worked that Bob Coffman met his future wife. The Pendleton residents went on to raise daughters, Erin and Diana, also AU graduates, and have three grandchildren, Colton, Hudson and Arden.
“The Center for Public Service really took on a central focal point in our lives,” said Bob Coffman, who later became the university’s vice president of advancement.
The couple retired together in 2015.
Vivian Coffman was the sort of person who knew the names and birth dates of all the children in her orbit, her husband said.
“She knew the birth weight of about 88% of them. She was all in on friendship.”
Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, Vivian Coffman became an inspiration to many as she battled the disease, her husband said.
“She was already an inspiration to a lot of people. But the way she lived her life after that diagnosis took that to a whole new level. She was not only surviving, she was really thriving for much of that time,” he said. “It was overwhelming. There were so many people in her corner pulling for her.”
There never was a question something significant would be done in her memory, Bob Coffman said.
“I think I would have wanted to do this in Vivian’s memory no matter what, but that experience with her illness stepped up the desire.”