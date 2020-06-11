ANDERSON — Two days after George Floyd was laid to rest in his native Houston, a group of people gathered in downtown Anderson to add their voices to the national movement his death helped inspire.
Floyd, who died in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers on May 25, was eulogized Tuesday by U.S. Rep. Al Green as a man who “deserved the dignity and respect we accord all people just because they are children of a common God.” His death has animated a movement nationwide to examine the country’s shortcomings on the issues of racial injustice and police misconduct.
In recent days, calls have grown in some places to disband or defund police departments in favor of investing that money in marginalized neighborhoods where much of that police activity takes place.
“We’re at the point where enough is enough,” said Tamara Young of Anderson. “It’s been enough. I see this as an opportunity for us to get heard as black folks, marginalized folks.”
Young was one of about 100 people who assembled outside the Madison County Government Center Thursday afternoon for a protest march through downtown. Marchers heard from speakers who reiterated their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble. One speaker referred to the frustration some felt after a similar protest Saturday, which had restrictions in place that included protesters being directed to follow a route that excluded the center of town.
“Any time we feel we’re being treated unjustly, we have a right to march,” said Anderson City Councilman Ollie Dixon, who organized the event. “That’s what we’re doing today.”
Lauryn Hill, a student at the University of Indianapolis who is studying criminal justice, attended the march with her mother, Kathy. Lauryn Hill said a key reason for her participation is the evidence things have not changed since her mother was her age.
“It’s important to me (to protest) just because it’s my life,” Lauryn Hill said, “but it’s more surreal when not only are you fighting for yourself, you’re fighting for your parents who have been through this already.”
Kathy Hill said she has faced discrimination before, and that change starts with legislation and rigorous vetting of those who protect and represent citizens.
“I don’t believe in defunding the police departments,” she said. “If federal workers can go through a heavy background check, see if they have any relationships with certain groups, then I think that police need to go through the same thing.”
Leo Williams of Anderson attended the march “to let people know that police brutality and other brutality is not fair, it’s not right,” he said. “I’m here because I’d just like to see some justice in America, across the nation, everywhere.”
With his son, Beren, by his side, Bill Cundill said he marched because he wants his son to know what is happening at a key moment in the country’s history and to be unafraid of getting directly involved in the future.
“White silence makes us complicit,” he said.
