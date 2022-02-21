ANDERSON — Artwork for the 23rd annual student art exhibition may be dropped off from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Anderson Museum of Art.
All Madison County students of high school age are eligible to enter the exhibition. This includes any student who attends public, private or home school or lives in Madison County.
Each student may submit a total of two entries either in a single category or two separate ones. The seven categories are ceramic, drawing, jewelry, multimedia, painting, photography and sculpture.
No entries made of food will be accepted. Entries must not exceed 30x36 inches unless preapproved by Theresa Lucas, president and student exhibition coordinator for the Art Association of Madison County.
“There are a few things sometimes that are just a bit over, and if we have room, I approve it,” Lucas said.
Additionally, entries must be unframed, as Art Association members will hang and display the artworks.
If you have a piece that exceeds the entry requirements, contact Lucas at 765-683-1053.
To enter, students can drop off their work during the designated times. All entries require an entry form, which is on the Art Association of Madison County’s Facebook page. Those interested also cab contact Lucas to get the form sent to them.
Monetary prizes and ribbons will be awarded to students in all categories, though the number is to be determined.
Lucas said that the number of prizes given within each category differs.
“It really depends on the size of the category,” Lucas said. “We’ll do first, second and third (place) and then several honorable mentions in the big categories,, and the smaller ones sometimes it's just first and second (place).”
Monetary prize amounts have not been determined.
“It depends on how many donations I get, because this show is fully funded by the community."
Once donations are finalized, then award amounts will be determined.
An award will also be given for overall best of show.
Due to COVID-19, the award presentation is limited to winners and one guardian. All participants will receive a mailed postcard, notifying students if they won an award. The award presentation will be at 1:30 p.m. March 6. The exhibition will run from March 7-19 at the museum, 32 W. Tenth St.
This year’s judges are two former exhibition winners, Ashley Bevins and Deon “Dee” Parson.
“I like including the kids. I get kind of attached to these kids,” Lucas said. “I like that they’re coming back and helping out.”
