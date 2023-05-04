ANDERSON — The recently completed session of the Indiana General Assembly yielded a mixed bag of results for environmental advocacy groups and their supporters.
Officials with the Hoosier Environmental Council highlighted what they called “significant wins” in securing record funding of $10 million for land conservation efforts connected to the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust, and in removing language in legislation that would weaken wetland protections.
Advocates across the state, including those at the Red-tail Land Conservancy in Delaware County, had lobbied for up to $25 million for land conservation to be included in the state’s two-year budget plan.
“We really see that as an issue of quality of place, quality of life,” said Sam Carpenter, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council. “Being out in natural spaces has been proven, different studies have shown that it reduces stress.
“We’re pleased that (funding) did go through, even at a level that was lower than we had hoped for.”
Another priority for the HEC was preserving the state’s wetlands. According to the Nature Conservancy, Indiana’s current 800,000 acres of wetlands represent only 10% of the original wetlands. Environmental advocates maintain that these tracts of land are vital for cleansing the state’s water supply and as safeguards against flooding.
“HEC will continue to work with Indiana legislators to create incentives for wetland protection because of the benefits they provide to clean water and flood protection,” said Dr. Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the HEC. “With 90% of Indiana’s original wetlands destroyed, HEC will remain vigilant in protecting what remains.”
Carpenter also pointed to inroads made with lawmakers on the issue of climate change. He specifically noted an effort by Confront the Climate Crisis, a student-led campaign based in West Lafayette, to push for the creation of a task force that would study and make recommendations connected to the impact of climate change on Hoosiers. Legislation that would form the task force was considered by the Environmental Affairs Committees in both the House and Senate.
“They’ve worked on this for a number of years, and they were successful in getting bipartisan support for it,” Carpenter said. “That’s a step, but we really need for the leadership to make a pathway for this legislation to move forward.”
He also said that, although progress has been slower than many environmental groups would like, lawmakers are recognizing efforts to mitigate climate change as intrinsic to bringing about more robust economic development in the state.
“What the Legislature does recognize is that there’s a demand and there’s a push among businesses,” Carpenter said. “They’re not going to want to expand, they’re not going to want to locate to Indiana if there are not sources of clean, renewable energy. That push is happening, but a lot more needs to happen for that to come together.”