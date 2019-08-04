ANDERSON — A discovery of evidence of old human activity on the proposed site for a new bus terminal in downtown Anderson is delaying construction work.
An additional study must be completed before the notice to proceed is issued, according to Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments (COG).
Bridges said Thursday that the Phase 2 environmental study unearthed two old outhouses, the foundation of a former dwelling, shards of glass and other items.
“They have to dig below the privies,” Bridges said. “If Indian artifacts are discovered, that will be a concern.”
Dave Benefiel with COG said a plan on how to proceed with the Phase 3 environmental study is being prepared for approval by the Federal Transportation Administration.
“They will have to remove all the dirt as far down as the pilings for the building, approximately eight feet,” he said. “It has to be removed piece by piece.”
Benefiel said it’s not uncommon to find foundations and old outhouses on construction sites.
Bridges said there will be an additional cost for the Phase 3 study, of which the city will be responsible for 20%.
Anderson City Engineer Chuck Leser said the additional costs will lower the amount the city has set aside as contingency for the project.
Leser said it is hoped the Phase 3 environmental study will be completed by October.
The new bus terminal for the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) will be located at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets and was initially planned to open in February.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. previously said the facility will probably not be completed until early in the summer of 2020.
The $8.5 million three-story building will include space for commercial and retail outlets. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The city has been discussing a new bus terminal to replace the one in the 1200 block of Main Street for close to 20 years.
The federal government is providing a minimum of $6.3 million in grant funds for the project, with the city of Anderson allocating $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted last year to provide $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, funds for the $8.5 million project.
