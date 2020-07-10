EDGEWOOD – Evan Broderick, son of Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr., was taken into custody Thursday night by Edgewood Police on an allegation of driving while intoxicated.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, they received a call that a mailbox had been hit on Sunset Drive at approximately 9 p.m.
A witness gave police a description of the vehicle involved and a license plate number.
Police officials said Broderick’s car was found in the driveway of his residence and that there was damage to the vehicle.
Broderick didn’t admit to driving the car and was taken to the hospital, where police detained him, for a blood draw.
In 2018, Broderick entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident. He received a suspended sentence.
Broderick resigned as an assistant city attorney in 2018, but has represented the city in several cases as a private attorney.
Broderick is awaiting a hearing before the Indiana Disciplinary Commission as a result of his 2018 arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.