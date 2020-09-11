ANDERSON — Local attorney Evan Broderick’s license to practice law has been suspended for at least a year.
The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission issued the decision Thursday.
Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, has been arrested twice in the past two years on charges of driving a vehicle while intoxicated. A case related to a July arrest is still pending in Madison County.
The published order notes that Evan Broderick has five alcohol-related arrests.
The suspension of his license will start Oct. 22. There is no automatic reinstatement.
“Reinstatement is discretionary and requires clear and convincing evidence of the attorney’s remorse, rehabilitation, and fitness to practice law,” the order reads.
The parties agreed that Broderick violated Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by committing “criminal acts that reflect adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer; and engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice,” the order states.
Broderick did not respond Friday to a request for comment.
The initial complaint filed with the court disciplinary commission involved a 2018 misdemeanor conviction of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.
The order by the disciplinary commission states Broderick had a blood alcohol content of 0.29%. He received a suspended sentence.
Broderick was tested again on July 9 by Edgewood Police after a report of a mailbox being struck by a vehicle on Sunset Drive. A witness gave police a description of the vehicle involved and a license plate number.
A probable cause affidavit states Broderick was found passed out in his yard next to the vehicle, which had damage to the hood, bumper and passenger side.
Broderick didn’t admit to driving the car and was taken to the hospital, where police detained him, for a blood draw.
Broderick’s girlfriend, Carla Lee, told Edgewood officers she didn’t see anyone else in the car. She stated she hadn’t seen Broderick since he left for work in the morning.
“She further reported that he (Broderick) had been drinking excessively due to upcoming hearings related to a prior operating while intoxicated conviction,” the court document reads.
Officers said Broderick had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he could not walk without assistance.
Broderick is charged with a Level 6 felony of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; a Class A misdemeanor for operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and a Class B misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident.
Broderick resigned as an Anderson assistant city attorney in 2018, but he has represented the city in several cases as a private attorney since then. He resigned as a public defender in Madison County this year.
He was admitted to practice in 2008 and has no prior disciplinary history.
