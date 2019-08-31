ANDERSON — A local event in its third year seeks to raise awareness about overdose deaths and provide people with the resources to stop them.
Overdose Awareness Day is recognized globally and Madison County will mark the day with an event at the YMCA starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Madison County is one of the highest problematic areas,” said Jessie Slaven, a care coordinator and life skills instructor at Aspire Indiana and organizer of the event.
In 2018 Madison County saw 36 overdose deaths, down from the high water mark of 51 in 2017, and 63 percent of the 2017 deaths were from opiates.
“Typically when you have an overdose, you have multiple things in the person’s system, things like alcohol, benzos will increase the risk for overdose when you combine it with opiates,” said Slaven.
Dangerous synthetic opiates like fentanyl are also showing up in Madison County.
“They’re coming up with new things and putting it in with the heroin,” said Slaven. “You don’t know what you’re taking when you buy it off the street, so it’s really scary.”
There have been increased efforts in the county to combat the addiction problem.
Addicts getting out of jail can be at a higher risk since they could have lost some of their tolerance while locked up, especially if they go back to their old routine instead of seeking help, Slaven said.
A new program in the jail seeks to help. No More Excuses brings in facilitators who have recovered from addiction themselves to work with offenders.
“I felt like a lot of the offenders we have in our jail, probably 75% or more, are addicted to drugs or have been dealing with drug addiction for a long time,” said Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
Short on space in a crowded jail, male and female offenders meet in small groups once a week.
“It’s really hard to track these folks to tell how much good we’re doing, but I will tell you that the facilitators are convinced that they are making a difference in these offenders’ lives and we don’t have anything to make us believe otherwise,” said Mellinger.
While he feels it is making a difference, Mellinger knows solving the addiction problem will take more than one program in the jail. The funding doesn’t exist for a comprehensive approach. That will require action from the state and federal governments, he said.
“I’m really proud of the No More Excuses facilitators,” Mellinger said. “They are truly gifted men and women. They’ve been in the trenches as far as they have been addicted to drugs or alcohol and they have found their way out of those trenches and now they’re paying back; they’re giving back and trying to help people who were in the same situations they were.”
Another group working locally are recovery coaches trained with money from an Overdose Response Project grant awarded to the Madison County Health Department.
Recovery coaches received a week of training. With an overdose patient’s permission, local hospitals contact the health department, which has a coach contact the patient within 24 hours.
“They’re pretty great and they’re a real solid group of people who just really really want to help others who are struggling,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
The Overdose Response Project grant is also being used to provide doses of Narcan to the public. Saturday’s event will include a presentation on using the overdose reversal drug and the group Overdose Lifeline and the Health Department will be handing out Narcan.
If you can’t make it Saturday, you can still get a free dose of Narcan from the Health Department. “Anytime (from) 8 to 4 they can stop by or call and we’ll show them how to use it and give them doses,” Grimes said.
As in the past, the event will end with a memorial balloon release. New this year, lanterns will also be released in memory of those who have died of an overdose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.