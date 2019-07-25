ANDERSON – Education will be the theme for the weekend as several organizations bring back their annual traditions ahead of the start of the 2019-20 school year, starting in some communities next week.
The Ollie Dixon Back to School Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the former Shadeland School, 1525 W. 14th St.
Wallace Temple AME Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., will host its Education Weekend.
The event kicks off 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a community conference, featuring the Rev. Doyle Moore, Evangelist Martha Rennie Boyd and Pastor Antwuan Johnson. Those attending are asked to bring school supplies and hygiene products for students in grades K-12.
Sunday’s event will kick off following the 10 a.m. service with free haircuts donated by six local barbers. New to this year’s event is the participation of three natural stylists who will donate their time to give braiding styles to 20 students.
Sunday’s event also will include giveaways of book bags and school supplies, a jump house, horseback riding and refreshments.
Students enrolled in Alexandria Community Schools are invited to the 11th annual Back to School Rally from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. Participants must bring identification and a piece of mail for proof of residency.
This year’s event includes a free backpack and school supplies, haircut, and hot dogs and chips.
Monetary donations continue to be accepted toward the purchase of the school supplies.
For more information, contact Gerry Cloncs at 765-617-0956 or mgcloncs@comcast.net.
Back to school nights
Several schools and districts are hosting back-to-school nights for parents and students. Check your district's or school’s calendars for dates and times.
