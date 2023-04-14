ANDERSON – For most people, they’re just a voice on a telephone, but when it’s an emergency, they are answering a call for help.
This past week, the Madison County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to honor dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
During the week local law enforcement agencies provided a catered meal for the dispatchers. The Anderson Police Department delivered Lee’s Chicken on Thursday.
Last year the employees of Madison County Central Dispatch answered 205,488 calls or an average of 563 calls per day.
Of those, a total of 72,683 or an average of 200 per day were for emergency situations.
Jenny Chambers, executive director, said the busiest day was on Nov. 5 when 122 calls were answered in a one-hour time frame.
She said dispatchers walked through callers 90 times last year on how to administer CPR and 61 working fires.
Central Dispatch is manned around the clock every day of the year.
“We have a dispatcher that works Anderson police, one for Anderson fire and a third for all of Madison County,” Chambers said. “It’s always busy here.”
Chambers said the calls are not always for emergency situations but people seeking a telephone number, vehicle identification check, standby and animal calls.
She said the call volume increases in warmer weather and during the holidays.
Chambers said the county has mutual aid agreements with other neighboring counties when there is an interruption in telephone service.
Central Dispatch can also receive text messages and has the ability to translate those messages.
“When someone calls 911, it’s the worst day of their lives,” Chambers said. “Our dispatchers have helped people deliver a baby before first responders arrive.”
Last year the dispatchers helped deliver three babies.
She said dispatchers are trained to direct people how to administer CPR.
“They’re true live savers,” Chambers said. “Last year we had everyone receive training from the Red Cross and were certified in CPR.”
Rebecca Austin has been a dispatcher for 25 years and is currently a supervisor during one of the shifts.
“It’s very demanding,” she said. “It’s emotionally and physically demanding. It involves many hours away from family and friends.”
Austin said she helped a 12-year-old boy deliver a baby.
“We did it over the phone,” she said. “Mom and baby were fine.”
Austin said the funniest call she received was a man who made a house for a friend’s gecko out of a beer box.
“He wanted to know if he would get into trouble walking to his friend’s house because it was an open container,” she said.
Susan Koester-Esan, has been a dispatcher for 30 years in Madison County.
“Never thought I would be doing it for 30 years,” she said. “I like helping people.”