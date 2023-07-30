ANDERSON — Five years ago, Crystal Adams’ mother died, leaving her to grapple with a range of emotions — and a question of direction for herself professionally.
An accountant for nearly 20 years, Adams had dabbled in crafting accents for clothing — specifically clothing for toddler girls for special occasions. It was an activity both of them enjoyed.
“This was always a passion for me,” Adams said as she arranged merchandise she hoped to sell at the Anderson Black Expo Summer Celebration at Jackson Park. “I decided to come from behind the desk and said, hey, I help others make money. Let’s do it for myself.”
The result of that decision was Tutu In A Box, a boutique specializing in all things frilly and fancy for little girls. Adams, who lives in Indianapolis, will launch a website for her business this week, and while her appearance at Saturday’s festival was meant to continue making contacts and “getting the word out” about her venture, it was also about supporting her fellow Black entrepreneurs.
“We’re promoting one another,” she said. “I find that very often, I’m promoting other vendors as well as they also are promoting me.”
The ideas of helping one another and allowing African Americans to express themselves with different talents and personalities has been a central theme of the Summer Celebration since its inception in 1972. But organizers stressed that it’s also a gathering intended for the entire city to enjoy.
“We’re celebrating community,” said Veda Morris-May, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County. “The good food, all the good vendors, all the good health information, it’s for everybody. We do highlight the African American culture, but it’s also inclusive of everyone.”
The weekend-long festival featured live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, a parade and a youth basketball tournament.
Free health screenings were also available, with Morris-May pointing out that those electing to have screenings for blood pressure, A1C and cholesterol levels would receive a free air fryer.
“It’s just to stress being healthy, being aware of where your numbers are, and taking advantage of all the information that the other vendors and our supporting sponsors have,” she said.
Across 22nd Street from the park, youngsters competed in a round-robin tournament designed not only to showcase their basketball skills, but to encourage good sportsmanship and enjoyment of the game, according to the coaches on hand.
“We’re here to help these kids learn and develop basketball skills as well as how to get along, and also to prepare them for the future,” said Willy Turner, who helped organize the tournament. “There’s going to be adversity. They get started here, learning how to deal with it.”
Temporary bleachers set up near the edge of the concrete court were filled with the young players’ families and friends, and after the first set of games Saturday, many of them mingled with players from all four teams that had played.
“This brings the community together,” said Charles Malone, who coached one of the teams. “We’re all brothers and sisters here. Everybody’s welcome.”