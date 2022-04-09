FRANKTON — Boy Scouts of America volunteer Alan D. Kilburn was excited in 2020 when the organization started construction on a shotgun range for scouts wanting to earn a merit badge at Camp Kikthawenund.
His enthusiasm quickly waned, Kilburn says, when he realized the safety zone not only fell far short of legal requirement and BSA policy but also crossed a waterway, Pipe Creek, in what he says is a violation of state law.
Kilburn, a recipient of the BSA’s Silver Beaver — Indiana BSA’s highest award — for his many years of service, reported his concerns to Indiana BSA officials and its Risk Management Team. In retaliation, Kilburn says, he was promptly relieved of his duties as a volunteer.
“This range was built without a survey and proper permitting,” the retired General Motors safety team member said. “I know I am violating the Boy Scouts’ wishes by making this public, but people’s safety is at stake here. The BSA just will not admit they have built an unsafe shotgun range that is only 300 feet from the property line instead of the 600 feet required.”
Joseph Wiltrout, CEO for BSA’s Crossroads Council, said in a petition for a restraining order against Kilburn that the former volunteer “misrepresents facts to fit a false narrative regarding the Camp Kikthawenund shotgun range.”
Kilburn, 70, wants to be restored to his position as a volunteer.
However, he is expected to appear Monday before Madison County Circuit Court 6 Magistrate Kevin Eads to defend himself against an ex parte order of protection sought by Central Indiana BSA for what they say is an excessive number of emails on the matter.
According to Wiltrout, Kiburn has sent “hundreds, if not thousands” of emails to local and national BSA officials; law enforcement, including the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security; and elected officials, including Madison County Commissioner John Richwine and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Kilburn also has been asked by the national BSA to refrain from making contact on the matter of the gun range.
“It’s against the law to threaten someone for reporting the breaking of a law. They’re the ones doing the threatening, but they’re twisting this and turning it around as if it’s my fault,” he said.
The restraining order petition gives Nov. 16, 2020, as the date of the incident Wiltrout said serves as the basis for the order, but he also told the court he would suffer “great and irreparable harm” if the order did not go into immediate effect without a hearing.
“Mr. Kilburn continues to step up his actions such that most recently Mr. Wiltrout and other employees and volunteers within the Council are concerned as to what he might do to harm or further harass Mr. Wiltrout and Council volunteers and employees,” the petition reads.
According to the petition, BSA officials believe Kilburn’s agenda involves a personal longtime dream of making Pipe Creek accessible to paddle craft.
“However, because Mr. Kilburn claimed a portion of the Pipe Creek was in the shotgun range safety zone, Mr. Kilburn saw the shotgun range as competing with his personal desire to make Pipe Creek accessible,” the request says.
But Kilburn says his only aims are compliance with the law to ensure the safety and security of both the users of the gun range and anyone in close proximity, including canoers and kayakers. He also has expressed concern for the liability BSA would face if someone were injured.
Based on his professional experience working in safety at General Motors, Kilburn believes Wiltrout and other BSA officials are placing the organization in a situation that could cost millions in lawsuits because they have failed to follow state and BSA safety guidelines.
Kilburn said he takes his BSA volunteer oath seriously, which is why he reported a potentially life-threatening problem with the gun range.
“I violated your Restraining Order because I took a BSA oath to notify the proper authorities when I saw any BSA policy being broke or witnessed any law being broke. I will pay any fine that you have to impose, the safety of the youth (outweighs) the monetary expense I will have to pay,” Kilburn wrote in an open letter to the magistrate and BSA officials.
The protection order request goes on to say that BSA disagrees with Kilburn’s assertion that the gun range does not comply with safety standards and regulations.
“The Council disputes Mr. Kilburn’s allegations; however, whether the shotgun range complies with standards and regulations, is not relevant for purposes of this (restraining order) Petition,” the request reads.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, including Lt. Andrew Wuestefeld, a conservation officer, have characterized BSA officials as cooperative.
“The BSA were also open to suggestions of planting a living fence of bald cypress trees arranged in a manner to help minimize any shot entering the creek and also posting spotters along the upstream and downstream side of the creek to minimize any concern of canoers or kayakers that would potentially be downrange during shooting time,” he said in an email to Kilburn.
He suggested any additional concerns should be addressed to the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which has the authority under state law to regulate gun ranges.
Brandon Kline, communications director with the Crossroads of America Council, provided the following email response to an inquiry from The Herald Bulletin:
“Safety was a top priority in the design of the range. The range has been tested and studied by the Madison County Commissioners, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the local Council Risk Management Committee, the local Shooting Sports Committee, and the regional and national Camp Accreditation Program Committee. The range was found to be in compliance with standards.”