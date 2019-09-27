ANDERSON – Show up, and work hard.
That’s the inspirational message former Harlem Globetrotter Derick Grant had Thursday at the Salvation Army for about 25 young people, including some on probation and in the county’s evening reporting program.
“I am giving you the formula to success,” he said.
The presentation was part of a partnership with Project HOPE, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s chaplaincy program, to provide positive programming for at-risk youth.
Grant, 36, who is now the girls basketball coach at Indianapolis’ Bishop Chatard High School, shared the ups and downs of his nine-year professional basketball career, eight of which were spent playing with the internationally famous exhibition basketball team.
His in-laws live in Anderson.
Grant’s message of faith and inspiration included bestowing grace on others.
“Everything that you do will determine where you are years down the road,” he said. “If you love somebody who makes no sense, you completely flip their perspective.”
As people go through life, Grant said, they need to change their ideas of success. For instance, a young person could aspire to play professional basketball in the NBA but may end up playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.
“You know what success is? A steady incline,” he said. “If you define success as hitting your goal, if you don’t hit your goal, you feel like a failure. I’m better now than I was 365 days ago. That’s success.”
Grant likened goals to climbing Mount Everest and said it’s good to have goals, but while keeping an eye on the prize, it’s more important to concentrate on the baby steps, “the small boring things that don’t seem to matter,” to get there.
“The small things will add up to be big things,” he said. “I’m telling you this because I learned these things the hard way.”
The Rev. Benjamin Santiago, senior chaplain for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, said he hopes the young people received Grant’s message. He said though many already have been in trouble with the law, he doesn’t want them to “graduate” to more serious crimes that land them in the jail where he works.
“They need to hear reality,” he said. “They need to see people who went through experiences in life.”
Wiilliam Casey, a coach for the Madison County Youth center’s Evening Reporting program, said the participants in the 13-week program expressed a desire for speakers like Grant.
“One young man was interested in basketball as a way to have a better life, but he just didn’t know there were other options,” the retired Anderson Police Department sergeant said. “These kids are a tough crowd, but they connected with (Grant).”
