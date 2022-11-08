ANDERSON — Substitute teaching allowed John Hendrix to discuss tough topics with students. School shootings were one of them.
"At the beginning of the class, I would talk to the students, and the one thing that got me was … every student said if they knew somebody was bringing a gun into the school the next day, they wouldn't show up, but they wouldn't tell a person," he said.
Hendrix thought he had to do something about it and
decided to invent something he thinks could at least mitigate shootings and potentially save lives.
His invention, referred to as Secure A Shield, consists of National Institute of Justice Level 3A certified ballistic material made to fit the door of a classroom.
"The only thing a teacher or whoever would have to do would be pull it down like a window blind, and mounted on the side is a button. You hit the button, and it activates the electromagnets, and everything's locked in place," he said.
Running through it would be nearly impossible for anyone under 800 pounds, as there are two 7,500-pound electromagnets. He said shooting through it would also be difficult.
In one test, he and others shot a total of 89 rounds of varying calibers, and not one went through, even coming from an AR-15.
If someone needed to get in from the outside, Hendrix said, they would need to have a key. The system would have a key lock, which could turn off the electromagnets.
Hendrix believes his invention could work as a mitigation effort.
Hendrix was granted a patent for his invention by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 11.
Encouraging him along the way were local inventor Pete Bitar and Anderson Police Officer Eric Holtzleiter.
Holtzleiter, who's worked in a school security setting, would look for ways the shield could be used for ill as well as ways around it. Hendrix would then make changes accordingly.
Hendrix plans to speak with Gov. Eric Holcomb about his invention and how to make what he considers positive change. He may travel to the U.S. Capitol in February to knock on doors and see what U.S. legislators can do.
"I think it'll save lives. I think his invention will save lives and can help prevent death in school shooting situations, which is becoming a real problem in our country," Bitar said.
"This technology offers an immediate solution, and it's not that expensive, I don't know why it's not being gobbled up by school districts, they should know about it."
Each unit, which covers one classroom door, costs $5,500, Hendrix said.
He learned perseverance and self-confidence while serving in the Marine Corps.
The Marine Corps, he said, will turn 247 years old Nov. 10; it was founded in 1775.
For Hendrix, his invention is about more than saving lives; it's his way of demonstrating how circumstances don't have to determine one's outcome in life.
Hendrix said he lived with an abusive father until he left his home in Alexandria at age 13.
He was taken in by Gene and Betty Custer, who showed him that he was cared for and loved.
That assurance is something Hendrix tries to impart to others, both outside and inside the classroom.
One instance of this came while he subbed for a class, largely consisting of pregnant teenagers at the Ebbert Education Center in Anderson. Hendrix was able to help a student who rarely talked come out of her shell.
As he left for the day, a teacher asked how he did it. Hendrix said he just treated them like anybody else.
"In the years that I've known John, if there's someone who has a need, and he has the ability to help them, he's going to help them," Holtzleiter said.
To invent something like this, he said, takes a caring mind.
Those wanting more information may contact Hendrix at taro_hendrix@yahoo.com.