ANDERSON — Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is relocating its Anderson Excel Center, a free high school for adults.
Located at the Flagship Enterprise Center on 2701 Enterprise Drive, the school will replace the previous location and offer new amenities, such as increased employment and postsecondary opportunities to students. The new facility will also offer updated spaces and more parking and is along a bus route for easy access.
“We are excited to open this new location to our students, families, staff and community members in Anderson,” said Miriam Henry, director of The Excel Center. “Goodwill remains committed to serving thousands of Hoosiers through our mission, education and employment services, and we appreciate the ongoing support of Flagship and our Anderson community.”
The Excel Center will continue to provide a Core 40 high school diploma to Anderson residents, in addition to college credits and industry certifications – all at no cost. With flexible scheduling and expedited curriculum, students can graduate quickly and pursue postsecondary pathways such as a career with life-sustaining wages or enrollment at a college or university.
The Excel Center offers individualized life coaching to every student. Free onsite child care and transportation assistance are also available. Goodwill also offers a maternal-child health program, Nurse-Family Partnership, in the Excel Center building, along with other mission and employment services for the community.
The Excel Center operates from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Fridays open for one-on-one support and tutoring. To enroll, visit excelcenter.org/enroll. To schedule an interview, contact Jen Wade.