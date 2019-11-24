ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club is adding a little extra sparkle to the Festival of Trees at the Paramount Theatre this year.
The club’s annual Mini Christmas Tree & Wreath Auction and Luncheon, held at the Edgewood Golf & Event Center the past eight years, is joining the lineup of Festival of Trees events this holiday season. The auction and luncheon are set for Thursday, Dec. 5.
“We just saw that there weren’t many events happening at the Festival of Trees,” event chair Bonny Clark said. “The room’s already decorated great for Christmas and the festival. We thought it was a great, opportune time to incorporate our auction with the festival, and it benefits the Paramount and our cause for the children’s center for child abuse.”
As a new event in the Festival of Trees lineup, organizers are hopeful it will bring many new visitors to the iconic theater to see the large decorated trees in the ballroom as well as the small trees and wreaths featured in the auction.
More than 60 small decorated artificial Christmas trees, all 2 feet or less in height, and small wreaths, most measuring about 2 feet in diameter, along with a variety of centerpieces, wall hangings, door decor and more will be auctioned by auctioneer Bret Busby. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Anderson Noon Exchange Club programs, including the Exchange Club Family Resource Center For Child Abuse Prevention.
Clark said there are a dozen different homes working on the trees and wreaths right now, and some that have already been submitted incorporate more modern designs. From swags to put over the fireplace to tall, thin white flocked trees for tiny spaces, there’s something for every style and taste.
“The fun part is the big variety from traditional to more modern and from centerpieces to wreaths and trees,” Clark said.
There will also be a cash-and-carry table with handmade gift items and baked goods, including small decorated lanterns, “Cookies in a Jar” and gourmet hot cocoa in snowman mugs.
“These items are perfect gifts for neighbors, friends, office-mates, secret Santa and stocking stuffers,” Clark said.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. so guests can view the auction items and purchase the cash-and-carry selections. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., and the auction begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person, and tables may be reserved for larger groups.
Tickets can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre box office or from Exchange Club members.
Clark said a ticket to the event might even make a special holiday treat for a friend.
“Attendees might think of ‘gifting’ a ticket to the mini auction and luncheon to a friend,” she suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.