PENDLETON — In addition to arousing passions about an issue fraught with political and moral overtones, South Madison Community Schools Corp.’s gender support plan presents a legal conundrum.
Specifically, when the gender identity choices of minor students collide with parents’ interests in knowing about issues affecting their children while they’re at school, which side should ultimately prevail?
“Schools are kind of on a tightrope here,” South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall said. “We have to protect student privacy. We also are trying to be cognizant of parents getting the information that’s important to them about their kids. So we are kind of in a really tight spot.”
South Madison’s gender support plan is an example, some officials say, of the complicated landscape many public schools navigate in a time when issues of transgender rights increasingly clash with traditional approaches to education.
Last year, the Biden administration proposed expanding Title IX protections for sexual orientation and gender identity under the federal civil rights law first enacted in 1972.
As a public school system that receives millions of dollars in federal funding annually, South Madison is obligated to adhere to guidelines set forth by the federal Office of Civil Rights, Hall said.
He pointed to the U.S. Department of Education’s interpretation of Title IX. The DOE “interprets Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination to encompass discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”
South Madison’s nondiscrimination policy, which was adopted in 2011, was developed to reflect a broad view of those guidelines, according to Hall.
“The Office of Civil Rights is saying we can’t discriminate against a kid based on their sexual orientation or identity because of Title IX,” Hall said.
“The plans (like the gender support plan) are in place to make sure that we are aware of what’s going on with a kid, and that we are supporting them (in) the best way and the most reasonable way that we can so that we’re not discriminating.”
Guidance from the U.S. Department of Education issued in June 2021 suggests “adopting policies or model plans to guide school staff on how to support students and communicate with families … and a checklist of issues to discuss with the student or their family.”
However, some legal experts caution that school administrations, in their efforts to insulate themselves against potential lawsuits, can stray into murky waters in developing such policies, thereby creating unintended backlash.
“A gender support plan applicable to all students is probably best thought of as a best practice, or something schools do to err on the side of caution against being sued for discrimination,” said Steve Sanders, a law professor at Indiana University. “I’m not aware of any specific requirement in federal law for schools to have a gender support plan applicable to all students.”
From a strictly legal standpoint, schools likely would have difficulty arguing that safeguarding students’ privacy interests requires overriding parents’ rights to know information necessary for making decisions about their children, Sanders explained.
“There might be more room for such an argument where a parent is known to be abusive to the extent of being legally unfit,” he said. “But that would be a high standard to meet.”
Legal challenges to plans like the one in place at South Madison — and similar plans in nearby Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers school districts — have been few and unsuccessful thus far. In one notable decision last year, a federal judge ruled that a Maryland school district’s policy specifying how staff should respond when students disclose that they are transgender, gender nonconforming, or non-binary does not violate parents’ constitutional rights.
In another decision in 2017, the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled that Title IX, as a matter of law, requires public schools to permit transgender students to use restrooms corresponding to their gender identities. The school district in that case, Kenosha Unified School District in Wisconsin, appealed the decision to the Supreme Court before settling with the transgender student who brought the suit.
Hall and other local school officials believe it’s inevitable that the high court will be asked to rule on the issue.
Gender support for students is “an issue that parents want their local school boards to handle,” said Joel Sandefur, who served as president of the South Madison Community Schools board until last December.
“That’s quite a load for boards to address at our level when the Supreme Court is not taking a look at it themselves. It’s a pretty weighty decision on school boards across the United States.”