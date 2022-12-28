ANDERSON — Actress Kirstie Alley died in early December, soon after she got a diagnosis of colon cancer, according to her family. While she lived to be 71, a local gastroenterologist and health officials nationwide have seen an uptick in cases of colorectal, or colon, cancer, particularly in younger people.
“Unfortunately, I’ve seen an increase in younger (late 30s to early 40s) patients with colorectal cancer, which is very alarming,” said Dr. Umair Minhas, a gastroenterologist for Community Hospital Anderson.
In fact, the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force, an independent group of experts focused on disease prevention, changed its recommendation for initial colorectal screening to age 45 in a May 2021 statement. That lowered it from 50, which had been the standard.
Minhas recalled a man in his early 30s reported having blood in his stool. A large tumor was found and later removed.
Since his procedure, the man has enjoyed a normal, cancer-free life, Minhas said. Such would not be possible if it hadn’t been detected early.
Minhas said people with colon cancer, if confined to an area and/or detected early, have a high chance of survival. The American Cancer Society reports about 90% of people will be alive five years after diagnosis, if detected early.
Minhas listed a family history of colon or other cancers and an inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis, as potential risk factors.
“Let’s say, my brother got diagnosed with colorectal at the age of 35. I would need to be screened at the age of 35,” he said. “There are some people that need to get their screening started at an earlier age.”
Genetic mutations are likely the culprit, he said, though smoking, drinking alcohol and obesity could increase someone’s risk.
Symptoms may include bloody stools, changes in bowel habits and unintended weight loss. However, some with colorectal cancer may not show any symptoms, Minhas said.
Colonoscopy is a procedure in which a camera is inserted through the anus into the colon to seek and remove any polyps, which could be cancerous.
Despite calling colonoscopy the “gold standard” for colon cancer detection, alternatives like a fecal immunochemical DNA test are available, he said.
That kind of test, such as Cologuard, which tests for DNA changes within the stool, are fairly accurate, he said.
Minhas said a colonoscopy would be required if any other test comes back positive; only a colonoscopy includes the removal of polyps.
If nothing malignant is detected in a colonoscopy, it would suspend further testing for 10 years. Tumors in the colon take quite a bit of time to form, which Minhas said was the reason for the long duration between tests.
If polyps are detected, the duration between tests could be from six months to seven years. That would depend on the size and number of polyps.
With colonoscopy often comes hesitancy. Consuming a gallon of laxative and spending excess time on the toilet, Minhas said, is often cited as a reason for hesitancy.
Though this method is still used, less-involved preparations exist, including taking a capsule that has the same effect as a laxative.
Such capsules tend to be expensive, though financial assistance could be available. Those interested should ask the doctor performing their colonoscopy, Minhas said.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society website.
In 2021, there were about 3,310 new cases of colon cancer in Indiana, and about 1,030 deaths from it were noted in a report from Indiana Cancer Consortium.