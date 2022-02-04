ANDERSON — When Door Dash officials decided to shut down service on Thursday because of the snowstorm, John Ashby decided to go it alone and offered his services to those who wanted or needed it on social media.
“I thought since Door Dash won’t help them, I’ll try,” the Anderson resident said.
That day, he ran errands for a couple of women who asked him to pick up food for their pets.
But when Door Dash resumed service about 10 a.m. Friday, Ashby was deluged with orders, filling about 30 by the time he decided to call it quits around 4 p.m.
“I was already in the mix of trying to help others do something because, obviously, not everybody could get out,” he said. “It was real busy. Honestly, I am tired from tromping through the deep snow.”
He is one of many Madison County residents who tried to return to business as usual on Friday as the snow stopped and falling and temperatures in the teens set in.
The warming center at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main Street, Anderson, has extended its hours that were to end Saturday until noon Tuesday.
Associate Pastor Don Billey said he was a little surprised only about a dozen people had taken advantage of the center between Wednesday when it opened and late Friday afternoon, but noted there also were other options available. It’s also possible more people will come in from out of the cold as temperatures drop, possibly below zero, over the weekend.
“It’s not a competition," he said. "We work together.”
The warming center offered not only shelter from the extreme cold but also food and mental health and addiction services.
Skip Ockomon, president of Turning Point of Madison County, said he has gone out into the areas where he knows homeless people tend to gather to let them know about the warming center and encourage them to come inside. In one instance, he said, Indiana State Police brought in a woman who was trying to walk from Muncie to Indianapolis.
“We try to get placement for them if they want help," he said. "We’re trying to meet them where they’re at.”
