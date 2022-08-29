ANDERSON — An eyewitness to the 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone has changed her statements several times in the trial of Demareyon Robinson.
Robinson, 20, Anderson, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on a charge of murder.
Malone’s girlfriend, Sierra Thompson, an eyewitness to the Oct. 29, 2020, shooting in the 400 block of West 21st Street, testified Monday and provided conflicting testimony several times.
During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Matt Savage, Thompson said she knew at the time that Malone was on house arrest, dealing drugs and always carried a gun.
She testified that she and Malone were at home when two people came to the door, Malone unlocked the front door and let Kyrell Cole and Robinson in.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone’s house to see about trading guns.
In court, Thompson said Cole asked to see Malone’s gun; Malone didn't show it to him. Cole went to the front door and shot his own gun outside.
Thompson said Robinson was pointing a gun at Malone’s chest and then she heard shots.
Malone told her not to move, and she covered herself with a blanket. Thompson said she heard six or seven more gunshots.
During a 911 call and two subsequent interviews with police on the day of the shooting, Thompson said she couldn’t identify the two men in the house,
“I lied,” she said. “I was scared.”
The day after the shooting Thompson identified Cole as one of the men and recognized the second person, later identified as Robinson.
“This was a robbery gone wrong,” defense attorney Bryan Williams said.
Williams asked why she lied to police at first when Malone was trying to protect.
He reportedly shot back after he was fired on.
Thompson said Malone was not allowed to have a gun.
She later testified that she observed Robinson running out the front door when the first shot was fired.
Thompson previously said in a deposition that Robinson didn’t fire a gun.
Williams asked how the blanket Thompson was holding and the couch she was sitting on each had a bullet hole, but she wasn’t shot.
“I don’t know,” she said.
“What kind of gun do you have?” Williams asked.
Thompson said she didn’t have a gun.
When asked why she told police that Robinson walked over and shot Malone, Thompson said she didn’t know who fired first.
Cole, 19, was found guilty on murder and firearms enhancement charges in the shooting death of Malone.
Cole is scheduled to be sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on Sept. 14.
Also in the probable cause affidavit:
A witness (Thompson) inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and commented that it was loaded.
The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire Cole's weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.
At some point, another man entered the residence, and Robinson reportedly said to the witness, “Don’t move.”
When the witness turned, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone’s chest, and then he fired.