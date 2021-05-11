topical featured
Facing child sex crime charges, Sumner resigns from Madison County Council
ANDERSON – Facing two felony charges involving sex crimes against children, Madison County Councilman Steven Sumner has resigned.
Sumner, 52, a Republican representing the 2nd District on the Madison County Council submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday to Council President Ben Gale.
He was first elected to serve on the Madison County Council in 2014 and won re-election to the seat in 2018.
“I believe at this time I am currently unable to provide my constituents with the representation they deserve,” Sumner wrote in his resignation letter.
Sumner said he was proud to serve on the county council.
“I have fought for fiscal responsibility and against corrupt and self-interested politicians without our county government,” he wrote.
In January the council voted 5 to 1 asking Sumner to resign. Councilman Fred Reese, D-3rd District, cast the no vote.
Sumner has not attended four consecutive council meetings.
He was arrested last December on two Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
A status conference on the criminal charges has been set for June 3 by Special Judge Jeffrey Todd of Grant County.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said a caucus of the precinct committeemen in the 2nd District to replace Sumner has to take place within 30 days.
Willis said several people are interested in completing Sumner’s term.
He said whoever is elected during the caucus is expected to seek election in 2022.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Willis said of the resignation. “Steve has represented the district well over the years.
“I think his resignation is what’s best for him and the party,” he said.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police alleges that Sumner performed sex acts on a girl under the age of 16 for the past two years. The girl told investigators that Sumner provided her with an alcoholic beverage.
During the investigation, Sumner’s cell phone was provided to the state police. On the phone, investigators found 138 images of females in various stages of undress exposing their breasts and genital areas.
The girl who was under 16 confirmed she was in two of the photographs, according to the affidavit.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Ken de la Bastide
Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.
